One winner and one loser at Norwich City if Leeds United agreement for player is struck

Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell is one of a long list of names to have been linked with a move to Leeds United over the course of the summer transfer window.

It was reported earlier in the window by Football Insider that last season’s Championship title winners have offered the Canaries £15million for the services of the 22-year-old.

But while Cantwell remains a Norwich player for the time being in spite of that, a move to Elland Road for the midfielder may not be out of the question just yet.

Although the international transfer window is now closed, the domestic market remains open until the 16th October, and with Leeds seemingly still searching for a midfielder following the collapse of a move for Michael Cuisance, that could bring the Whites’ attention back to Cantwell once more.

But how could a move to Leeds for Cantwell affect the rest of the Norwich squad?

Here, we taken a look at one possible winner, and one possible loser amongst the rest of Daniel Farke’s side, if Cantwell was to complete a move away from Carrow Road in the next few days.

Winner: Jordan Hugill

It hasn’t been the liveliest of starts to Jordan Hugill’s Norwich career following his permanent summer transfer from West Ham.

The forward has made three league appearances for the Canaries since arriving at Carrow Road, all of which have been as a late substitute from the bench, where he has had little opportunity to really make an impact and impress for his new club.

Cantwell’s departure however, could force Farke into a rethink with how he sets up in attack, potentially offering Hugill the opportunity to line up alongside Teemu Pukki, rather than play second fiddle to the Fin as he has been doing, giving him the game time and chance to prove himself that he surely wanted when he agreed on a move to East Anglia a few months ago.

Loser: Emi Buendia

Buendia has admitted this summer that he would like to return to the Premier League if possible, but any move for Cantwell would surely end the prospect of that happening.

If Cantwell was to be sold, then Farke would no doubt be reluctant to lose another influential attacking midfielder in the form of Buendia, meaning the Argentine would likely have to be content with staying put until January at least.

Indeed, the money Norwich could receive for Cantwell, and the fact that Buendia still has four years remaining on his contract at Carrow Road, would mean the club would be under no financial pressure to sell the 23-year-old, meaning he now be hoping that his teammate doesn’t get the chance of a return to the Premier League this summer, so that one may just materialise for himself.