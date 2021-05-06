One winner and one loser at Norwich City if Canaries strike deal to sign EFL midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

Hamer has made 43 appearances for Coventry City, since signing for the club back in 2020, after spells with the likes of Feyenoord and PEC Zwolle.

It is also reported that Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Scottish giants Rangers are also believed to be keen to strike an agreement with the Sky Blues midfielder.

You would imagine that a move to Carrow Road could be a tempting proposition for Hamer as well, with the Canaries winning promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, after their relegation from the top-flight during the 2019/20 campaign.

Daniel Farke’s side were recently crowned champions of the second-tier, and will be hoping he can add to his squad ahead of their return to the Premier League, with Hamer being one of those players targeted early into the summer transfer window.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Norwich City if the Canaries strike a deal to sign Hamer in the summer transfer window.

Winner: Daniel Farke

The Norwich City boss will be the winner from this potential deal, as Hamer would provide him with much-needed depth in the midfield position.

Norwich are unlikely to be able to strike an agreement to sign Oliver Skipp next season, with the midfielder catching the eye with a number of impressive displays in their promotion-winning campaign this term.

Therefore, the Canaries are going to need additional options in midfield, and Hamer’s energy in the middle of the park could provide Norwich with a strong option to have in the Premier League next season.

Loser: Marco Stiepermann

The 30-year-old has found regular game time hard to come by with Norwich City this season, with Stiepermann making just 12 league starts this season.

The midfielder has been an unused substitute in Norwich’s last four matches, and Hamer’s potential arrival would likely see Stiepermann pushed further down the pecking order in Daniel Farke’s plans for the first-team in future seasons.

Stiepermann still has a year left on his contract with the Canaries, and it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for him moving forwards.