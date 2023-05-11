Norwich City have agreed a deal to sign Ashley Barnes this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 33-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer, as his deal at Burnley is set to expire. Since it was announced he would be leaving Burnley, there has been a host of clubs chasing the forwards signature.

The Canaries are on the lookout for a new striker this summer as Teemu Pukki is set to leave Carrow Road once his contract expires at the club.

As we wait for confirmation of this deal, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Norwich as the club close in on Ashley Barnes.

Who benefits from Ashley Barnes signing for Norwich City?

Winner: Ashley Barnes

If this deal is confirmed and Barnes does join Norwich, then surely Barnes himself is a winner in this deal.

At 33, you could argue that Barnes’ best days are behind him and therefore, he may struggle to join a club at a good level.

However, that doesn’t seem the case and him moving to Norwich is a very good move for both the player and the club.

The forward would be joining a club that is in need of attacking reinforcements this summer and with star striker Pukki leaving the club, it opens the door for Barnes to get regular first team football.

Despite him leaving Burnley, Barnes has shown throughout the season that he has still got plenty to offer and is a real handful at this level. Furthermore, he is joining a team that many would expect to improve from this season and be real promotion contenders.

So, Barnes could get yet another promotion on his CV. It is unclear what deal he would be signing, but Barnes is a very useful player to have in the Championship and with the attacking threat Norwich will have he could prove to be a real shrewd signing.

Who doesn't benefit in the Ashley Barnes to Norwich City deal?

Loser: Adam Idah

Like in most transfer deals at football clubs, as well as there being a player who benefits from a deal there is also a player who is the ‘loser’ and in this case it could be Adam Idah.

The 22-year-old has featured quite heavily in the first team set-up at Norwich in the last few seasons, with this campaign seeing him play 25 times in the Championship, but the forward only managed two goals.

Idah is contracted at Carrow Road until 2028 and is expected to have a big future ahead of him, but the signing of Barnes is likely going to mean his game time is affected.

The Republic of Ireland international has had to play second fiddle behind Pukki for the last few seasons, and it could be argued he may have to do the same again if Barnes arrives this summer.

There is no guarantee that Barnes is going to play every game for Norwich, but with the impact he had at Burnley he is likely going to feature heavily, which means Idah could be impacted. Idah would definitely learn from a player like Barnes, but in the short-term his Norwich career could hit a snag.