One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if they sign up 22-year-old this summer

MK Dons forward Scott Twine has been linked with a summer move away from the club.

The League One outfit were unable to secure promotion to the Championship following their play-off defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

That has increased the likelihood that Twine will depart MK Dons this upcoming transfer window, with Middlesbrough reportedly interested in signing the 22-year old, according to Teamtalk.

Here, we look at one winner and one loser at Boro if they sign the exciting playmaker…

Winner: Duncan Watmore

Twine could play anywhere across the Middlesbrough front line and fit in with Chris Wilder’s style of play.

Watmore became a prominent presence in the Boro attack under the 54-year old, who enjoyed rotating his forward duo in the second half of the season.

The 28-year old could strike up a nice partnership with Twine, which could help the former Sunderland man add to his seven goal tally in the league next year.

Having a creative outlet like the MK Dons man to play off of could only be a good thing for Watmore’s goal output and should help to boost Boro’s chances of competing for promotion over the next 12 months.

Loser: Uche Ikpeazu

The forward was loaned out to Cardiff City in January, where he has only started one league game and made a further 12 appearances from the bench.

In that time, he has scored three goals for Steve Morison’s side and has been unable to establish himself as a key member of the squad.

The 27-year old will return to the Riverside this summer and it is hard to see how he will earn his place back in the side.

Ikpeazu made 20 league starts for Boro in the first half of the campaign, starting eight times, but the introduction of Twine would surely only see that number dwindle even further.

That Boro are being linked with an attacking player shows there is likely very little chance that the former Wycombe Wanderers man has a future with the club.