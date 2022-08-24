One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if they finalise deal to sign 25-year-old

After Middlesbrough’s failure to make the play-offs last season, Chris Wilder has been working hard to bring in signings throughout the summer in the hope that they will help his side break into the top six this season.

However, despite a number of good additions, Boro are yet to win a game this season and currently sit second bottom of the league proving there is still some work to be done in the next week before the transfer window closes.

The boss has reason to be hopeful though with reporter John Percy reporting that the club have agreed a deal to sign Brighton defender Matt Clarke for a deal worth £2.25million.

Although the 25-year-old has failed to make a senior appearance for his current club, he spent the last three seasons on loan in the Championship with Derby County and West Brom therefore proving his ability in the second tier.

Percy reported that the player was set to undergo a medical at The Riverside yesterday so here we take a look at one winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if the deal goes through.

Winner: Ryan Giles

Middlesbrough secured the loan signing of Ryan Giles from Premier League Wolves earlier this summer and the left sided midfielder has played every game for his new side so far this season.

His form has generally been positive and the 22-year-old has showed signs of why he is a great addition to the side.

However, the midfielder probably hasn’t been able to contribute to his side’s attacking efforts as much as he would’ve hoped so far this season.

So far, Giles has contributed an assist and his only goal was at the wrong end of the pitch scoring in his own net against Sheffield United.

Not only does this show that the player is feeling a need to get back often but it also suggests that the team are still too weak on that left hand side of the field so he is not having the right kinds of passes directed at him.

Clarke is a left-footed centre back and Wilder has made no secret of the fact that he wanted a left-footed player in defence to allow his side to be more adaptable.

Therefore, the addition of the defender to the team would allow Giles the freedom to play more.

Loser: Marc Bola

Marc Bola, on the other hand, has not had the best start to the season especially so as part of a back three responsible for conceding the most goals in the Championship so far this season.

Chris Wilder has already said he is not afraid to make changes to his team if they are not playing well and if Clarke does come into the club, it would be a surprise not to see him go straight into the starting line-up.

However, if that is the case then the obvious person to step aside for him is Bola meaning he would have to settle for a place on the substitute bench.

The defender was substituted off at half time in his side’s game against Sheffield united showing his manager wasn’t particularly impressed with his game.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bola fall into second place behind Clarke.