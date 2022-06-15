One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if they can seal deal for Southampton player

Middlesbrough had a fairly good season this year, although they will have been disappointed to have just missed out on the play-offs after taking it to the final day.

However, after finishing five points away from the top six, Chris Wilder will have a good indication of where his team are and what needs to be done to boost them into the positions they want to be in.

Wilder’s side could use some more goals ahead of next season and this is something he clearly recognises, as TeamTalk have reported he has made for a loan deal to secure striker Adam Armstrong for the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old suffered in terms of game time with Southampton this season, making only 23 appearances, which led him to two goals and three assists.

Therefore, a loan move to the Championship that could see him get regular playing time again could be the right move for all parties.

With that in mind, here we take a look at one potential winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if Wilder can get this deal done.

Winner – Darragh Lenihan

According to Football Insider, Boro have agreed to sign the defender from Blackburn Rovers once his contract at Ewood Park expires this summer, and he could be set to come into a very welcoming environment at the Riverside.

Adam Armstrong and Lenihan have already worked together having shared a dressing room for four years at Blackburn, most recently in the 2020/21 season when Armstrong scored 28 Championship goals.

This could be nice for the pair as they are already well acquainted and used to playing with one another in a team.

The defender has already shown he has assists up his sleeve and playing in a side with a former teammate could give him more confidence to contribute in every department.

Can you remember how much Middlesbrough paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Barry Robson? £2.10m £600,000 £990,000 £1.50m

Loser – Uche Ikpeazu

Boro’s attacking players didn’t do enough this season and Ikpeazu is one of the players guilty of that.

The striker was already loaned out this season at Cardiff City and in 33 Championship appearances there he scored just five goals and provided an assist.

Therefore, the arrival of Armstrong could threaten Ikpeazu and lead to him getting loaned out. Either that or simply shown he doesn’t have a future at the club.

The 27-year-old still has two years left on his contract, but his form so far has not given any indication that he deserves a place in the first team at Boro as they chase promotion. This signing could take away his opportunity to show his potential.