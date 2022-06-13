One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if Teessiders strike deal for Leicester City man

Eyeing promotion to the Premier League when the 2022/23 Championship campaign gets underway in late July, Chris Wilder is looking to assemble a squad at Middlesbrough that is capable of mounting a push for the top two places.

One player that Boro have been linked with, who will be able to help them in their pursuit of securing a Premier League return is Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury.

Last week it emerged that West Brom were interested in a move for the 24-year-old, with Middlesbrough now set to rival the Baggies.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if the Teessiders do strike a transfer agreement with the Foxes…

One winner – Matt Crooks

Choudhury’s relentlessness and desire out of possession could help Matt Crooks thrive and allow him to complete his duties higher up the pitch.

The towering midfielder is someone who has shown his quality all season, and if a move is made for Choudhury, then he could proceed to another level.

Possessing strong midfield options as it stands, Choudhury would boost competition levels, representing another reason why it could benefit Crooks.

An intelligent midfield when in possession too, Choudhury and Crooks could link up very well.

One loser – Jonny Howson

Jonny Howson enjoyed an excellent campaign in a Boro shirt and he does possess every chance of seeing regular minutes once again next season.

However, if a player like Choudhury arrives, then there is a possibility that he would start to see his game time decrease.

Choudhury’s ability to hold the midfield and be the link between the midfield and defence would likely put him ins direct competition with Howson.

It would be no surprise if the pair start battling it out for regular first-team football if Choudhury is to arrive this summer.