One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if star seals January transfer move to Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones is currently attracting interest from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, according to Saturday evening’s report from The Sun.

The 23-year-old was previously set to be a fringe player for the 2021/22 campaign – but an injury to Darnell Fisher gave him a chance to shine under Neil Warnock – an opportunity he took with both hands as he asserted himself as an early contender for player of the season.

Djed Spence’s loan move to Nottingham Forest also benefitted his game time – and he managed to adjust to Chris Wilder’s methods extremely well when the former Sheffield United manager arrived at the Riverside in November.

With this in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise that he’s attracted interest from elsewhere, with the Englishman set to be a key player under Wilder’s successor too following the dismissal of the 55-year-old earlier this month.

Jones could potentially follow Wilder out the door though with the 23-year-old unlikely to be short of interest when January comes along, with Palace one side keeping tabs on him at this point.

Some Boro players may benefit from his departures but others won’t – and we take a look at one winner and one loser if he was to seal a switch to Selhurst Park.

Winner: Tommy Smith

Smith could be in line for more game time regardless of whether Jones leaves or not – because there’s a chance Michael Carrick will switch to a back four and that could push the 23-year-old up to the wing – with the latter operating in a more advanced position against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

If a back five is retained though, you have to say Jones is the favourite to keep his spot on the right following such a successful time there under Wilder and that is likely to limit Smith’s game time quite considerably.

If his teammate does depart though, the ex-Stoke City man is likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet with Darnell Fisher likely to take a while to get himself back to full fitness.

And even when Fisher does return, there are no guarantees he will remain at the Riverside with Derby County reported to be interested in him.

This would give Smith a real chance to be one of the first names on the teamsheet in the long term – a bonus for a player who perhaps accepted the fact he wasn’t going to be a regular starter under previous boss Wilder.

Loser: Rodrigo Muniz

Able to be a real threat in the air, Muniz would miss Jones’ service from out wide with the latter already recording three assists in 15 league games this season.

Considering he registered nine assists in the second tier last term, it’s no real shock that he’s proving to be a real asset going forward again and regardless of whether Jones starts at wing-back or as a winger, he is always likely to be an asset in the final third.

The Brazilian and the Englishman could be a deadly combination from now until the end of the season with the former’s ability to get in and amongst the goals and the latter’s assists record.

But Jones’ departure would ruin that and there are no guarantees he will get a huge amount of service from elsewhere with Boro losing Marcus Tavernier in the summer.

Ryan Giles may be able to contribute – but this potential departure would still be bad news for Muniz.