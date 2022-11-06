One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if Michael Carrick finalises transfer agreement for Manchester United midfielder

Middlesbrough are interested in recruiting Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal on loan, according to yesterday’s exclusive report from Football League World.

The Iraq international has made one appearance at a senior level for United, coming on against Young Boys in the Champions League last year but failing to make any competitive appearance for the Red Devils’ first team since.

With this, he could potentially be loaned out by Erik ten Hag’s side during the winter window, with the Dutchman already seeing Hannibal Mejbri thrive in the Championship with Birmingham City this season.

United have sent several players out on loan spells to EFL clubs this season – and Iqbal could be the latest man to get the chance to prove himself at a senior level with Boro boss Michael Carrick looking to use his contacts at Old Trafford to get a deal over the line.

Although many of the Teesside club’s players may benefit from Iqbal’s potential arrival at the Riverside, potentially providing the injection of energy needed to fire them into the promotion mix, others won’t be impacted so well.

With this, we take a look at one winner and one loser at the Riverside if Carrick was able to get an agreement over the line for the 19-year-old.

Winner: Isaiah Jones

This seems like a strange choice – but Jones would certainly be a winner from this deal because Iqbal is an attack-minded player that could help to reduce Boro’s potential reliance on the right-sided player throughout this season.

At times yesterday, they were relying on the right-back to create something and when he’s not in form, this reliance won’t be ideal for either the team or the player who won’t want any poor form to be highlighted before the January transfer window.

Linked with a move to West Ham, he will want to be a key player between now and then but others will also need to contribute and shine if he is to be given the space needed by opponents to exploit space and be a real force in the final third.

As the opposition’s mind shifts towards Iqbal, they will be keeping less of an eye on Jones who can be a threat if not monitored very closely.

The United youngster and the right-back could link up effectively as well, increasing the latter’s goal and assists tally.

Loser: Hayden Hackney

Hackney has been a key player for Boro in recent games, establishing himself as an important first-teamer at the Riverside and performing superbly.

But it would be difficult to see both Hackney and Iqbal starting in the same 11 considering how young they both are and the fact there are alternative options that Carrick can look at, including Jonny Howson and Massimo Luongo.

Paddy McNair can also operate in midfield along with Matt Crooks, who can be a real threat in front of goal on his day.

It would be incredibly harsh if Hackney was to be dropped at this stage – but he will know someone else will come in for him if his performance levels drop slightly – especially if Iqbal comes in to provide extra competition.