One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if club strike January transfer deal with Tottenham

We brought you the exclusive last week that Middlesbrough are considering a January move for Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Clarke.

It would be an interesting move for the wideman to play under Chris Wilder after a spell on loan at Stoke City last season under Michael O’Neill brought mixed fortunes.

Wilder is well known as a 3-5-2 man and therefore it feels difficult to see where Clarke would fit into that, with the 21-year-old’s contract running out at White Hart Lane at the end of next season, earning more Championship experience would still be a good choice.

Here, we have taken a look at one winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if the club strike a January transfer deal for Jack Clarke…

Winner: Isaiah Jones

It may not seem like it from the outset, but Jones is a player who has established himself in the Boro first team this season with ease. With the 22-year-old almost loaned out this summer that is excellent achievement, but what could take him to the next level, is someone breathing down his neck to take his spot in the starting XI.

This could well take place if Djed Spence returns from his loan spell with Nottingham Forest in January but if that does not come to pass then Clarke may become the second choice at right wing back.

Loser: Toyosi Olusanya

Neil Warnock plucked the 23-year-old versatile forward from Billericay Town in the summer but Olusanya has seen far more action for the club’s U23 side since.

Olusanya was on the bench in Boro’s 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday and would be wanting to compete for a spot in the front two, however if that is not possible, which may well be the case if they add another striker in January, then he is looking at a wing back role as his next best route into the side.

Jack Clarke would stand in his way to achieving which is something that Olusanya does not need having already struggled to make the enormous step up to Championship football this season.