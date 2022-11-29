One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if club seal January swoop for Sunderland man

Middlesbrough will be hoping to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to five games when they host Luton Town on December 10th.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Boro have been linked with a move for one of Sunderland’s most influential players.

According to the Daily Record, Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has identified Ross Stewart as a potential target.

Providing that Boro are able to convince Sunderland to part ways with the forward in the January transfer window, this particular bit of business could have a knock-on effect on some of the other members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if they seal a swoop for Stewart…

Winner: Chuba Akpom

Currently thriving at the Riverside Stadium, Chuba Akpom has been utilised in a two-striker formation on a number of occasions this season and thus could potentially form a fruitful partnership with Stewart if the Scotland international joins Boro.

Before picking up a thigh injury earlier this year, Stewart managed to demonstrate some creativity for Sunderland as he provided three assists for his team-mates.

By creating opportunities for Akpom, the 26-year-old could help Boro launch a sustained push for a play-off place during the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Having already scored eight goals in the Championship this season, Akpom will fancy his chances of adding to this tally on a regular basis under the guidance of Carrick.

Loser: Matthew Hoppe

Providing that Middlesbrough do go on to sign Stewart, the forward’s arrival is likely to have a negative impact on Matthew Hoppe.

Hoppe is currently below the likes of Marcus Forss, Rodrigo Muniz and Akpom in the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium and has only made five league appearances for Boro this season.

Whereas the 21-year-old has yet to find the back of the net at this level, Stewart has managed to score five goals in the second-tier this season.

In order to further his own development, Hoppe ought to seek a temporary move to a team in a lower division in January who are willing to play him week-in, week-out.

