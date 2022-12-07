One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if club seal January swoop for Rotherham United man

Middlesbrough are interested in a January move for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has been an important part of Rotherham’s team in the last few seasons. He became an integral part of the team under former manager Paul Warne and has continued to be under Matt Taylor.

The midfielder has grabbed two goals and provided six assists in 21 Championship appearances this season, with the step up from League One to England’s second division being no issue for Barlaser.

Now it seems as though the midfielder’s performances, not only this campaign but previous ones, have caught the eye of other teams. The report from Football Insider states that Boro boss Michael Carrick is believed to be a “big admirer” of the 25-year-old.

Barlaser’s contract expires at the end of this season, and it now looks as though Boro and other interested sides are keen on signing the midfielder this January. However, the report also states that the Millers are very reluctant to allow Barlaser to leave, but January may be the ideal opportunity for them to get some cash for the 25-year-old.

If Middlesbrough are genuine about their interest and are able to win the race for Barlaser, then any potential deal could have a knock-on effect on the current players already at the Riverside Stadium.

Here, we have taken a look at one winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if Barlaser were to arrive at the Riverside this January…

Winner: Chuba Akpom

If Boro were able to pull this deal off in January, then one player who could massively benefit from the addition is striker Chuba Akpom.

The Boro striker has been the source of the club’s goals this season, and with other players struggling to step up, Akpom seems to have found the confidence he has been searching for since Carrick’s arrival.

Akpom has been a bright spot in a Boro side that has lacked confidence and creativity for the majority of the season. However, bringing Barlaser in would surely help Akpom and give the 27-year-old that extra creativity that he’s been missing.

Carrick will want to add more goals and players who are unconventional on the ball, and Barlaser would certainly do that while helping a player like Akpom.

Loser: Caolan Boyd-Munce

As well as the positivity surrounding a new arrival, Barlaser joining Middlesbrough will also mean someone is bound to fall further down the pecking order.

One player to whom that could happen to is Caolan Boyd-Munce, the midfielder who has been on the outskirts of the first team for the most of this season.

The 22-year-old has only featured once in the Championship this season and has also appeared in the EFL Cup. The midfielder is still at a very young age and will no doubt still have a future at the club as his contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024, but Barlaser’s arrival may mean Boyd-Munce needs to assess his options.

It may be the case that the midfielder goes out on loan for the rest of this season, as he will be desperate for regular football, and he will want to show Carrick why he should be involved in the Boro squad.