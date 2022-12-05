One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if club seal January swoop for Leeds United man

Middlesbrough will be looking to build upon the promising start they have made to life under the guidance of Michael Carrick when they face Luton Town in the Championship this weekend.

Since handing over the reins at the Riverside Stadium to Carrick, Boro have managed to accumulate 10 points from five league games.

Ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Luton, Boro have been linked with a potential move for Leeds United defender Cody Drameh.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough are believed to be interested in Drameh who is also being tracked by Norwich City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Providing that Boro are able to win the race for Drameh’s signature, the defender’s arrival could have a knock-on effect on some of the existing members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if the club seals a deal for the 20-year-old in January…

Winner: Isaiah Jones

If Middlesbrough opt to bolster their options at right-back by signing Drameh, Isaiah Jones could potentially benefit from the arrival of the Leeds man.

With Boro able to call upon the services of another player who is capable of featuring in this aforementioned role, Jones will be free to feature in a more advanced position for the club.

By vacating his defensive responsibilities, Jones could go on to excel on the wing for Middlesbrough as he has demonstrated during his career that he has the ability to cause all kinds of issues for teams at this level.

Having provided six direct goal contributions this season, Jones will fancy his chances of adding to this tally on a regular basis in the second half of the term.

Loser: Darnell Fisher

Darnell Fisher has not featured for Middlesbrough since April 2021 as he has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a serious injury.

Whereas Fisher is now participating in training, he is unlikely to feature in a competitive game for Boro until the New Year.

With Middlesbrough currently able to call upon the services of Tommy Smith, Anfernee Dijksteel and Jones, Fisher will be facing an uphill battle to force his way back into contention for a starting role when he is fit enough to feature.

The arrival of another right-back in January could result in Fisher falling further down the pecking order at Middlesbrough and thus he may have to consider sealing a move to a team in the upcoming window who are willing to play him week-in, week-out.

