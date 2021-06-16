One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if club makes transfer move for Derby County and Nottingham Forest target

Middlesbrough are said to be one of a plethora of Sky Bet Championship clubs that are interested in signing Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu, as per Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas on Twitter.

The towering target man notched up six goals for the Chairboys last term as they eventually succumbed to relegation from the second tier.

Now it appears that his performances for the Buckinghamshire side have attracted widespread interest from elsewhere, with Thomas going on to state that the likes of Millwall, Derby County and Nottingham Forest are looking at the 26-year-old.

Ikpeazu only signed for Wycombe in the summer of last year and currently has two years remaining on his contract at Adams Park.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Middlesbrough if the club makes a move for the striker…

Winner – Duncan Watmore

The forward would certainly benefit heavily from playing alongside a strike partner with the strength and stature of Ikpeazu, as their skills sets would compliment each other well.

Watmore is a player who likes to use his pace to get in behind, whilst the Wycombe man is more useful in situations with his back to goal.

Ikpeazu is capable of holding up the ball and bringing others into play, whilst he is also a tall presence in the penalty area that the likes of Watmore can aim for when he whips crosses in.

The two players would cause all the types of problems for opposition backlines and for that reason they could both benefit from playing up top together next season.

Loser – Chuba Akpom

The signing of Ikpeazu would no doubt be the final nail in the coffin of Akpom’s time at Middlesbrough and could well be a development that sees him leave the Riverside this summer.

Akpom has failed to hold down a starting spot under Neil Warnock of late and could well be sold on, as he is said to be one of the club’s top earners at present.

The likes of Nottingham Forest and Hull City have been linked with a move for the former Arsenal man, with Boro looking to recoup a majority of the fee that they spent on the player.

Signing a new striker this summer would suggest that Akpom’s days in the North East are numbered.