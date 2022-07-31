One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough following yesterday’s 1-1 draw v West Brom

Two teams who expect to be in the mix for automatic promotion at the end of the new Championship season faced off at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday evening as Middlesbrough hosted Steve Bruce’s West Bromwich Albion.

And the outcome was a point a-piece for both sides, with a 1-1 draw being played out.

Isaiah Jones picked up from where he left off last season by opening the scoring early on for the Teessiders, but their goal advantage was cancelled out not long into the second half thanks to new Baggies signing John Swift.

Who stood out for Boro though and who disappointed? Let’s take a look at one winner and one loser from Chris Wilder’s side.

WINNER: Ryan Giles

The left wing-back position for Boro last season was a problematic one – Marc Bola spent some time out injured but there is reservations that he may not be of the required quality to get the club to where they want to be.

However, in the form of Giles, who joined on loan from Wolves this summer, they have someone who is primarily attack-minded and has a wand of a left foot that will deliver plenty of dangerous balls to Boro’s forwards.

Indeed, it was Giles’ intricate through ball that put Chuba Akpom into the Albion box, and his pass across found Jones to open the scoring for the hosts.

That was just a glimpse of what Giles can do, and the stats showed that he completed 25 of 30 passes, as well as delivering 14 crosses into the box.

Giles was awarded the man of the match trophy by Sky Sports, and he was very good value for it.

LOSER: Duncan Watmore

It’s very clear that Middlesbrough need new strikers, even with Marcus Forss through the door – before the Finland international arrived it was just Watmore, Chuba Akpom and Josh Coburn as out-and-out options.

With fresh faces being eyed up, Watmore really needed to make an impression if he wants to be considered a main-stay in the starting 11 this season, but he flattered to deceive against West Brom.

There was one chance in particular that he fluffed from close range, and as pointed out by a Boro supporter it has happened time and time again.

Duncan Watmore, I love you but this happens too many times😭

Whilst the ex-Sunderland man definitely does a job, he did not have his finest hour this weekend and his place in Wilder’s starting line-up could be at risk in the coming weeks.