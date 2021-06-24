One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough following links to talented Newcastle United starlet

Middlesbrough are hoping to kick on in the transfer market in the coming weeks.

Neil Warnock has admitted that he’s looking to sign ‘six or seven’ new players this summer with a central midfielder thought to be high up on the list of targets.

According to Chronicle Live, one of the players on the Teessiders’ list is Matty Longstaff.

The 21-year-old is facing an uncertain future with current club Newcastle United, leading to reports that he could be allowed to leave on loan this summer.

If he was to move to Middlesbrough it would certainly have an impact, so with that in mind, here’s one winner and one loser from the potential deal.

Winner – Marcus Tavernier

The 22-year-old has been a victim of his own versatility over the years.

Tavernier is undoubtedly at his best when occupying a free role, cutting in from the right flank and causing damage with his left foot in and around the penalty area.

Unfortunately a lack of offensive options in central midfield have often meant that Tavernier has been used in the middle of the park – but if Matty Longstaff was to join, there’s no doubt that the inside-forward would be free to enjoy a season in his favoured position.

Loser – Lewis Wing

A player who looks increasingly likely to move on this summer.

After struggling to establish himself under Neil Warnock, Wing was shipped out on loan to Rotherham United where he really showed his quality.

His position at Middlesbrough is unlikely to change this summer, and if Matty Longstaff does end up joining the club, it could be the final nail in the coffin of Lewis Wing’s Middlesbrough career.