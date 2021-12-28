One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough as Wilder edges closer to signing Brighton striker

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a brilliant start under Chris Wilder, with the new boss guiding the side into the play-off places.

Despite that, the former Sheffield United chief will want to improve his squad in the January transfer window, with new attacking options sure to be the priority.

And, it appears Boro are making progress on that front, with the Daily Mail revealing that Brighton’s Aaron Connolly is set to join on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Ireland international has struggled for game time this season, and here we look at a winner and loser if this potential deal is finalised when the window opens…

Winner: Aaron Connolly

You have to say that the big winner from this deal would be the player himself.

As mentioned, he has struggled for minutes at Brighton this season, featuring in only four league games, so staying with the Seagulls is not going to help his development at all.

Therefore, a switch to Middlesbrough could be just what he needs to get going this season. Linking up with Wilder’s side, that are pushing for promotion, is going to appeal and it could be a chance for Connolly to really make his mark at this level.

Loser: Uche Ikpeazu

Even though they are very different types of players, the fact another forward is coming in means that Ikpeazu’s chances of playing are reduced further.

The big man has struggled to get in the XI since Wilder arrived, with speculation that he will move on during the transfer window. If Connolly does sign, you would expect him to have to leave if he wants to get minutes.