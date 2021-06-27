One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough as Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Rotherham circle 26-y/o

The future of Lewis Wing is bound to be a big talking point this summer.

After struggling for gametime under Neil Warnock during the first half of last season the decision was made to allow the player to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window with the midfielder moving to Rotherham United.

Despite an impressive time with the Millers, there’s a feeling that the 26-year-old could be deemed surplus to requirements at the Riverside Stadium this summer.

Reports from Yorkshire Live have claimed that Wing is attracting substantial interest with Hull City, Rotherham United and Peterborough United all rivaling recently-relegated Sheffield Wednesday for his signature.

If the player does move on then it could have a real impact on those currently in Middlesbrough’s plans.

Here’s one winner and one loser as interest builds in the midfielder.

Winner – Hayden Hackney

There’s no doubt that if Lewis Wing moved on it could pave the way for another player to get an opportunity.

Signing a replacement would be likely, but Neil Warnock is also likely to give more opportunities to the club’s young players as he looks to help them in their development.

Hayden Hackney would hugely impressive during his brief appearances for the first team last term and I’m sure that many fans would love to see him given a greater opportunity to thrive this term.

Loser – Marcus Tavernier

It’s hard to find any real losers to this interest, but someone who could be affected is Marcus Tavernier.

The inside forward has recently found his feet in his natural role after being used out of position in a central midfield role during previous managerial regimes.

If Wing moves on there’s a chance that he could be used as an extra option in the middle of the park – something that is likely to mean that fans wouldn’t see the talented star at his natural best.