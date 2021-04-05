One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough as club set sights on forward

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Preston North End forward Ched Evans according to The Sun.

Evans only signed for Preston in February 2021, but has gone on to make 14 appearances in all competitions this term for the Lancashire-based side.

The Welshman has previously played for the likes of Sheffield United and Fleetwood Town, and could be on the move again ahead of the 2021/22 season.

He has scored three goals for Preston so far in his spell at Deepdale, but his short-term deal with the club is set to expire in the summer, and it remains to be seen as to whether he has a future with the club beyond this season.

Middlesbrough are likely to be in the market for a new striker, with Neil Warnock recently revealing that Britt Assombalonga is likely to leave the club at the end of this year’s campaign when his contract reaches a conclusion.

We take a look at one winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if they’re to strike an agreement to sign Evans in the summer.

Winner: Neil Warnock

Warnock would be the winner if this transfer agreement was reached, as he’d be signing a player that he wants through the door at the Riverside.

The Middlesbrough boss clearly doesn’t see a future for Britt Assombalonga at the club, and he’ll be wanting to sign players that he thinks could add something to the team ahead of the 2021/21 league campaign.

Evans could be worth the punt as well, with the Preston North End forward putting in some impressive performances for the Lilywhites this term.

He would add much-needed competition for places in the Middlesbrough team next season, which would be the ideal dilemma to have for Warnock.

Loser: Chuba Akpom

Akpom signed for the club in September 2020, but has struggled to make a notable impact with Neil Warnock’s side so far this season in the Championship.

The former Arsenal youngster has made just 17 league starts, and has been behind the likes of Duncan Watmore and Ashley Fletcher in the pecking order in recent weeks.

If Evans was to arrive at the Riverside, then it seems likely that it would only push Akpom further down the pecking order in Warnock’s plans, which would be hugely frustrating for the forward.