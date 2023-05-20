Luton Town are one of a few Championship clubs that currently hold an interest in Blackpool forward Jerry Yates, as detailed in a report from The Sun.

The 26-year-old netted 14 league goals during the 2022/23 campaign but his tally was not enough to keep the Seasiders in the division as they finished the campaign five points from safety.

The report claims that as well as the Hatters, the likes of Bristol City, Coventry City, Ipswich Town and West Brom have an active interest in the electric forward, who is valued by Blackpool at around the £4 million mark.

Blackpool have already knocked back a £2.5 million bid for Yates from an unnamed club as it remains to be seen how his situation at Bloomfield Road plays out.

Who would be classed as a winner if Luton strike an agreement for Jerry Yates?

You Cannot help but feel that one of Luton's powerful forwards in Elijah Adebayo or Carlton Morris would benefit from the arrival of a pacey striker who looks to cause a different kind of problem in the final third.

Given the season he has had, both from a goalscoring perspective and when considering his link-up play, you would think that Morris would be slightly ahead of Adebayo in the pecking order.

This is not to say that Adebayo will not emerge as a regular starter, it is more of a pointer that Luton would possess more attacking versatility in adding a Championship-proven pacey frontline operator.

Morris' ability to hold the ball up, slot others into play and generally win his duels could help him strike a rather deadly partnership with Yates.

Joe Taylor may be someone who could find things slightly more difficult if Yates was to arrive in the summer, with the former Peterborough United forward perhaps playing more minutes than he would have anticipated.

With Cauley Woodrow currently sidelined, the electric January signing has been called upon fairly frequently from the bench and was even handed a start against Hull City on the final day of the normal campaign.

Yates possesses a lot of similar attributes to Taylor, and whilst the 20-year-old has a rather exciting future, the fact that Yates is Championship-proven could place him slightly higher in the pecking order.

Of course, promotion to the Premier League will likely play its part both in Luton's pursuit of Yates and the immediate plan they put in place for Taylor.