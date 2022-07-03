One winner and one loser at Luton Town if Hatters strike agreement with ex-Aston Villa midfielder

Luton Town will be preparing for another attempt of winning promotion from the Championship when the new campaign starts later this month.

The Hatters, who have welcomed five new faces to Kenilworth Road already this summer, will be looking to better last season’s sixth-placed finish.

Nathan Jones has been rather vocal about his desire to add a left-footed midfield option to his squad this summer, with Conor Hourihane the latest player to be linked with a Luton move, as per a report from the Mail Online.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser from the current Luton squad if Hourihane is to arrive at Kenilworth Road this summer…

One winner – Elijah Adebayo

A player who thrives off great service, if Hourihane was to arrive then his wand of a left foot would certainly benefit Elijah Adebayo.

The physical frontman’s dominance both in the air and on the ground, coupled with his attacking intelligence could help strike an excellent partnership with the 31-year-old.

25 quiz questions about Luton Town managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

The Hatters posed a massive threat last season when Robert Snodgrass picked up possession in wide areas, with Adebayo positioning himself accordingly.

Hourihane’s vision and general creativity would be a big boost for a Luton frontline that is already packed with talent.

One loser – Admiral Muskwe

Showing glimpses of promise, Admiral Muskwe has been unable to display his ability on a consistent basis thus far, and with Luton’s striking options now full of quality, Hourihane’s arrival would likely drop him down the pecking order from an attacking midfield perspective too.

Perhaps a loan spell could be sanctioned for the 23-year-old ahead of the new campaign, with a top-end League One club a potential thought for Jones to consider.

Muskwe still has a very high potential, with a disrupted 2021/22 campaign hindering his progress at Kenilworth Road.