Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Vardy joined the Foxes from then non-league Fleetwood Town for a reported fee of just £1 million in May 2012 and he has had an illustrious spell at the King Power Stadium, winning the Championship title in 2014, the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021.

The 36-year-old scored six goals and registered five assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last season as his side were relegated from the Premier League.

What is the latest on Jamie Vardy's Leicester City future?

Vardy is under contract at the King Power Stadium until summer 2024, but his future has been the subject of increasing speculation in recent weeks.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett claimed that Vardy had rejected an offer from Saudi Arabian side Khaleej FC as the move would not suit his family, while according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Trabzonspor have made an "official offer" for Vardy which is being "evaluated" by the Foxes and "negotiations are continuing".

Everton are the latest club to be credited with an interest in Vardy, with Football Transfers reporting that the striker is on the Toffees' list of targets as Sean Dyche targets attacking reinforcements, along with Moussa Dembele and Wilfried Gnonto.

However, it seems that Vardy is part of new manager Enzo Maresca's plans at the club after the Italian issued an emphatic response when asked if he would like to keep the striker this summer.

"Absolutely, yes. He is an unbelievable player. Hopefully he can stay with us," Maresca told Leicestershire Live.

As the uncertainty over Vardy's future continues, we looked at one winner and one loser if Vardy departs.

One winner and one loser if Jamie Vardy leaves Leicester City this summer

Winner: Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho joined the Foxes from Manchester City for a reported £25 million fee in August 2017.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances in all competitions last season and he was rewarded for his performances, winning the club's Player of the Season award.

However, Iheanacho has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at times during his spell at the King Power Stadium with competition for places from the likes of Vardy.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Iheanacho is attracting interest from "many clubs from Saudi Arabia" and "five top clubs from the Premier League", but should he remain at the club, he will have the opportunity to step up and become the Foxes' main man after Vardy's departure.

Loser: Enzo Maresca

Maresca made his admiration for Vardy clear during his first press conference since his arrival at the club.

It is understandable why Maresca is keen to keep Vardy given his outstanding goalscoring record and while there may be concerns about his age, he would certainly be capable of performing in the Championship.

The Foxes will likely strengthen in the forward areas this summer and they have been linked with a move for Swansea City's Joel Piroe, but it could be difficult to find a striker as prolific as Vardy.

Even if he is not a regular, Vardy would be a huge asset for Maresca next season and the squad would undoubtedly be weaker should he move on.