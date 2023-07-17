Leeds United are set for a hectic few weeks in the transfer market as Daniel Farke looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion this season.

The fans will want new signings through the door, but a lot is going to depend on who departs, and, as you would expect, a host of players have been linked with moves away following the Whites’ relegation.

Everton keen to sign Wilfried Gnonto

One of those is Wilfried Gnonto, with Everton having had a £15m bid rejected for the Italian forward.

It remains to be seen if the Toffees return with an improved offer, but the same report states that Leeds are determined to keep hold of Gnonto, who is also thought to be on the radar of Juventus.

Such interest is no surprise, as the 19-year-old was one of few to emerge from last season with any credit at Leeds. Gnonto was hugely impressive down the left flank, with his pace and direct style giving the Yorkshire side a real attacking threat.

Pleasingly for Leeds, Gnonto has another four years on his contract at Elland Road, and he doesn’t have a relegation release clause, so it will take a substantial offer for them to sell.

But, that can’t be ruled out, and here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if Gnonto did move on…

Winner: Dan James

The Welsh international has returned to Leeds after a loan spell at Fulham, providing Farke with another attacking threat down the flanks.

Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison and Gnonto would all be ahead of James in the pecking order down the left, but there are doubts about the future of all three. So, if Gnonto does move on, it would give James, who can also play down the right, more chance of getting on the pitch.

His career at Leeds hasn’t gone as planned so far, but James has the potential to be a quality operator at this level, as he proved with Swansea in the past.

But, he needs game time to find a consistent level, and the reality is that players need to move on for that to happen. Yet, there is a very real possibility that the names mentioned do get a transfer this summer, so the opportunity could come up.

Loser: Daniel Farke

Even though we’ve listed the quality options Farke has out wide, and you can add Crysencio Summerville to that, there’s no doubt that Gnonto has that bit of star quality that makes him stand out from the rest.

The teenager was excellent at times in the Premier League, tormenting the opposition with his speed off the mark and dribbling, but he combines that with a composure that others lack in the final third.

So, if he stays at Leeds, there’s no doubt he will be a key player under Farke, and whilst the German will accept that some will move on, he will be hoping Gnonto can stick around, as he could be one of the best players at this level next season.