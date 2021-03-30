One winner and one loser at Ipswich Town if they seal agreement for Sheffield Wednesday man

It is going to be a potentially huge summer in the transfer market for both Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday with both clubs having a lot of work to do to prepare for next term.

One move that has been reported to be a potential one that could happen in the summer concerning the pair is Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass making the move to Ipswich. Football Insider have reported that the Tractor Boys could be interested in making a move to bring the former Wigan Athletic player to Portman Road which could see him link back up with Paul Cook.

However, there have also been conflicting reports from Sheffield Star that have suggested that the Owls will be trying to keep hold of him during the summer. That might well change with relegation a real possibility and they will need to rebalance the books with players leaving were they to be operating in the third tier next season.

Windass has managed to score six goals and prove two assists for the Owls in the Championship this term (Sofascore). He was one of their most important players in their vital win at Barnsley last time out. Having him in either side’s dressing room would be a potential positive for next term.

Here, we assess ONE winner and ONE loser that could emerge at Ipswich were Windass to arrive at Portman Road…

Winner: James Norwood

One player who could benefit from Ipswich bringing in a player with Windass’ qualities is forward James Norwood. He has been Cook’s go-to option upfront in his first few games in charge when he has been fully fit and available and the former Wigan boss has been attempting to get the best out of him. At times though, the 30-year-old has been a little isolated.

During the Tractor Boys’ goalless draw with Wigan on Saturday, Cook looked for Freddie Sears to transition in from the wide position and try and link up with Norwood when Ipswich had the ball in the attacking third. However, that did not prove to be an effective tactic and the 30-year-old was starved of the right quality of service from him to get on the score sheet.

Windass is the type of player that could be paired with Norwood upfront and link up with him well. He showed he could do that when setting up Jordan Rhodes’ winning goal for Sheffield Wednesday in their recent win at Barnsley. While the attacker also has the ability to operate more in the wider positions and get crosses into the penalty area which the 30-year-old could benefit from.

Loser: Kayden Jackson

Depending on how Cook would be wanting to use Windass in his setup his signing could have a potential negative impact for Kayden Jackson, if the forward remains at the club. Cook has already been hinting recently that he could look to pair the striker with Norwood in a 4-4-2 formation during the next few matches.

However, were Ipswich to sign Windass that would give Cook the option of keeping the 4-2-3-1 formation he has been choosing to use so far in his tenure at Portman Road. The Sheffield Wednesday man has the ability to be used like he tried to do with Sears against Wigan and operate from a wide position and then drift inside to support Norwood when he can.

Windass could also be used as a more natural number ten trying to combine with Norwood from a little deeper, or even be used just directly upfront with the 30-year-old. That would leave Jackson having to settle for a role on the bench, which he is already had to do for a lot of the games at the moment.