One winner and one loser at Ipswich Town if Derby County man arrives

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Derby County forward Martyn Waghorn this summer, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Waghorn spent one year at Portman Road after joining the Tractor Boys from Rangers in 2017, with the striker scoring 16 goals in 44 Championship appearances in 2017/18, chipping in with 13 assists.

The striker moved to Derby County the following season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions in 2018/19, and firing in 12 goals last season.

This season, the 31-year-old has scored only three goals in 31 league appearances for Derby, with their Championship status hanging by a thread heading into the final day of the season.

Waghorn, who is out of contract in the summer, is understood to be attracting interest from Ipswich, who are keen to sign him potentially on a free transfer.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Ipswich if Waghorn did end up making the move back to Portman Road…

Winner: Paul Cook

Goals have a major issue for Cook since taking over from Paul Lambert in March. The 54-year-old, who has won only three of his 15 games in charge thus far, has seen his side struggle to find the net on a regular basis.

The Tractor Boys have failed to score in seven of their last eight games, and there is a real need to bring in more firepower this summer.

On the face of it, Waghorn is hardly an exciting addition given that he has scored three goals for a struggling Derby side this season.

But on a free transfer, a player of his goalscoring ability could be an excellent pick-up, on the basis that before this season, he hit double figures in the Championship for three successive seasons.

Cook needs to bring in a proven goalscorer this summer, and Waghorn would fit that bill.

Loser: Kayden Jackson

Could this spell the end for Jackson?

The 27-year-old has only managed to make 24 appearances in League One this season, starting 12 of those and scoring only once.

He is out of contract in the summer, too, and if Waghorn were to arrive, that would surely push the former Accrington Stanley man down the pecking order.