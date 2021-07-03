One winner and one loser at Ipswich Town if deal for defender is agreed ahead of 2021/22 season

Ipswich Town are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Everton defender Lewis Gibson, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys are preparing for another season in the third-tier of English football, after finishing ninth in the League One table last term.

Paul Cook is clearly keen to add reinforcements to his squad in the near future, as they look to make a timely return to the Championship.

Gibson spent last year’s campaign on loan with Reading, but struggled to nail down a regular spot in Veljko Paunovic’s starting XI.

The defender made 13 appearances in total for the Berkshire-based side, as they finished seventh in the Championship table.

Everton are rumoured to be willing to discuss a permanent or loan deal for Gibson, with the defender’s contract at Goodison Park set to expire in the summer of 2022.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Ipswich Town if a deal for Gibson is agreed this summer, as Paul Cook prepares for the upcoming League One campaign.

Winner: Paul Cook

The Ipswich Town boss would be the winner from any potential agreement for Gibson, as it would give him additional depth in defence heading into the new season.

With the likes of Luke Chambers departing the club over the summer, reinforcements in defence are certainly needed, and Gibson could provide them with just that.

The Everton youngster can operate at both centre-back and left-back if required, which was evident in his recent loan spell with Reading last term.

Loser: Janoi Donacien

Donacien has been with Ipswich Town since 2019, and has gone on to make 19 appearances in total for the Tractor Boys.

But the defender was sent out on loan to League One rivals Fleetwood Town in the 2020/21 season, as they went on to finish 15th in the League One table.

Donacien still has one year remaining on his current deal at Portman Road, but he could potentially be pushed further down the pecking order if Gibson was to arrive this summer, as the Ipswich man can operate in central defence when called upon.