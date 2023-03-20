Ipswich Town are a side with plenty still left to play for this season.

Having survived a minor blip a few weeks ago, the Tractor Boys are well and truly back to winning ways, with six consecutive victories in League One.

That included a comfortable 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon, with goals from George Hirst and Massimo Luongo securing all three points.

With those points, the club kept pressure on Plymouth Argyle in second, and the promotion places, with Ipswich still just two points behind the Devon-based side.

If Ipswich do go on to win promotion, it appears the club are already putting plans in place with regards to which players they could make a move for.

Indeed, one player the club are reportedly eyeing up is Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop.

Bishop has 16 league goals in League One this campaign, with a total of 20 in all competitions, and clearly that has caught Kieran McKenna's eye.

Indeed, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Tractor Boys are keeping tabs on the forward and would find the funds to sign him should they win promotion to the Championship.

Bishop, too, would presumably be welcoming of the move, with Nixon claiming that he would be keen on the step up to the second tier.

With all of the above said, below, we've taken a look at one winner and one loser at Ipswich should a deal for the Portsmouth man be struck this summer.

Winner: Kieran McKenna

It's hard to look any further than the Tractor Boys boss as a winner of any potential deal for Bishop this summer.

If promoted, Ipswich would be looking to add more firepower to their side and Bishop certainly could provide that.

Not only that, but he would give McKenna more options, which is never a bad thing.

There are already plenty of striking options at the club, but if McKenna is targeting another, he clearly isn't keen on everyone he has at his disposal.

Bishop is coming into his prime, and with him being reportedly keen on the step up, it seems clear he has ambitions to prove and test himself at Championship level.

Bringing in a hungry player like that with a point to prove could prove a masterstroke by the Ipswich boss.

Loser: Kayden Jackson

Unfortunately, Bishop's potential summer arrival could be bad news for someone like Kayden Jackson.

The Ipswich forward has featured regularly for Kieran McKenna's side this season, but has started just 30 percent of the club's league matches.

Add to that the fact that he only has three goals, and it isn't too far-fetched to think that Colby Bishop will come in and be well ahead of Jackson in the pecking order, reducing his game time further.

He could well remain at the club, but Bishop's arrival will almost certainly impact his playing time, and as such, he can be considered one of the 'losers' of this potential summer deal.