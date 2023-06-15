Ipswich Town are interested in signing Everton striker Ellis Simms this summer, according to a report from TWTD.

The report states that the forward is one of a number of strikers that are on the Tractor Boys list this summer.

The Sun’s report that Ipswich is already bidding £3.5 million for Simms is wide of the mark, according to this trusted Ipswich site.

However, he is of interest to the Championship side, but he is also gaining the attention of other teams. The last few seasons have seen Simms play on a regular basis in the EFL, joining Blackpool and Sunderland on loan deals from Everton.

The forward was recalled by Everton at the turn of this year but struggled to make a consistent impact, and Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who will be keen to add to his forward line, is an admirer of the striker.

Who would benefit at Ipswich Town should they sign Ellis Simms?

Here at FLW, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Ipswich should the club sign Simms from Everton.

Winner: Conor Chaplin

If the Tractor Boys manage to beat off the competition and sign Simms this summer, then you could argue that Conor Chaplin will benefit from this transfer.

Chaplin was an outstanding performer for Ipswich in the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 26 goals in 45 league appearances, his best ever return in his football career.

The 26-year-old looks at home at Portman Road and has become a crucial player under manager Kieran McKenna. Being deployed in the number 10 role, playing just behind the striker, seems like the perfect place for Chaplin.

Both Chaplin and Simms are players still young and entering the prime years of their careers, so if the pair can get used to one another’s game, they could form a deadly partnership in the Championship.

Chaplin has the ability to play off a player like Simms and create space, while Simms having someone like Chaplin behind him and providing services would surely vastly improve his performances.

Ellis Simms enjoyed a loan spell at Sunderland last season

Who wouldn’t benefit at Ipswich Town if the club signed Ellis Simms?

Loser: Kayden Jackson

Adding a player like Simms to a side that is already well stocked in the attacking department means players are going to miss out.

In this case, it could be argued that Kayden Jackson may find himself further down the pecking order at Portman Road.

There’s no forgetting that Jackson played an important role in the club’s recent success, but when Ipswich brought in Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst in January, the 29-year-old’s game time suffered.

When Jackson first moved to Ipswich, big things were expected from the striker, but his time at the club has been stop-and-start due to injuries, game time, and form.

So, with the club looking at Simms and, no doubt, other attacking additions this summer as they prepare for Championship football, Jackson could be a player that is moved on by the club.