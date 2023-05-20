Ipswich Town are one of a host of clubs who are interested in signing Blackpool striker Jerry Yates this summer, according to The Sun.

The Seasiders have just been relegated from the Championship and face the prospect of losing some of their key players, such as Jerry Yates.

The report adds that there are a host of sides that are keen on signing the striker this summer, with Championship sides West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City, Luton Town, and Bristol City all keen, as well as Ipswich.

Blackpool are believed to be holding out for a deal worth around £4 million for Yates, who still has two years left on his contract at Bloomfield Road.

As we wait to see if this deal happens, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Ipswich, should this deal go through.

Who would benefit at Ipswich Town if the club signed Jerry Yates?

Winner: Conor Chaplin

Chaplin was an outstanding performer for Ipswich this season, scoring 26 goals in 45 league appearances, his best ever return in his football career.

The 26-year-old has really taken to life at Portman Road well and has become a crucial player under manager Kieran McKenna. Chaplin has found a home and a role, and he seems to be thriving in the number 10 role, just behind the main striker.

It seems to be a role that has gotten the best out of Chaplin, and the attacker has formed good partnerships with the many attacking options the club has.

So, there is no reason why Chaplin wouldn’t have a good relationship with Yates next season. The two are players that know where the back of the net is, and if they can quickly adapt to one another’s game, they could be a real handful in the Championship.

It is the type of partnership that could help each other flourish even more, and the arrival of Yates would also take the pressure off Chaplin to perform in front of goal every week.

Who wouldn't benefit from Ipswich Town signing Jerry Yates?

Loser: Kayden Jackson

The arrival of Yates will no doubt put a current Ipswich player further down the pecking order, and in that case, it could be striker Kayden Jackson.

The 29-year-old has played an important role in Ipswich’s success this season but has found his game time hard to come by since the arrivals of Nathan Broadhead and George Hist.

So, Yates arrival this summer would surely have a catastrophic effect. Since moving to Ipswich, it hasn’t really worked out for Jackson; injuries, inconsistency in performances, and fierce competition has meant he hasn’t always been a regular.

Now, with the club making the step up to the Championship and more than likely looking to add to the squad this summer, Jackson could well be a player that is left looking at his future and maybe allowed to move on by the club.

Ipswich are a side that is well financially backed, but with an arrival like Yates and the money it would take, the Tractor Boys may look to cut their losses with some players, and Jackson could be one of them.