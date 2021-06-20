One winner and one loser at Ipswich Town if club completes transfer of Birmingham City man

Ipswich Town are said to be eyeing a loan move for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove this summer, as per a recent report by The Sun On Sunday.

The towering striker only joined the Blues back in January of this year after leaving Aberdeen and has since so far failed to find the back of the net for the Sky Bet Championship side to date.

Therefore it appears that Lee Bowyer would be open to letting the frontman leave on a temporary basis this summer, in order to up the 24-year-old’s experience of playing in the higher levels of the Football League.

The Tractor Boys are said to be making their interest known, whilst Birmingham are also keen to gauge interest in the player from other Championship sides before determining Cosgrove’s future.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Ipswich if the club brings in the Birmingham striker…

Winner – James Norwood

The burly forward will have some of the strain taken off his back with the addition of Cosgrove and could well thrive alongside the target man.

Norwood endured a frustrating campaign last term and often cut an isolated figure when used as a lone striker by Paul Cook.

The addition of Cosgrove would in theory see the two strikers be played as a front two up top, and this would free Norwood of various responsibilities.

Norwood would rely on his new teammate to win aerial duels, meaning that he would be able to focus solely on scoring goals and being a threat in and around the penalty area.

Loser – Kayden Jackson

The striker has already fallen down the pecking order under Cook and could well slip even further down it if Cosgrove arrives.

Jackson appeared set to leave the club earlier in the campaign but in the end he stayed put and the Tractor Boys have now taken up the option to keep him for another year at least.

He hasn’t really impressed in more recent times and as a result of this he could well leave the club if Cosgrove comes in as a like for like replacement.

After seemingly being given a fresh chance at Portman Road, this is the last thing that the 27-year-old needs right now.