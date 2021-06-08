One winner and one loser at Ipswich Town if 27-year-old arrives at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are set to launch a move for Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Crooks is heading into the final year of his contract at the New York Stadium, and is attracting interest as we prepare for next season.

The 27-year-old was one of Rotherham’s standout performers despite relegation from the Championship last term, scoring seven goals from midfield in 42 games across all competitions.

But Ipswich Town, who are preparing for a busy summer under Paul Cook, are ready to make a move for Crooks, as per the East Anglian Daily Times.

If Crooks were to move to Portman Road, then here, we take a look at one winner and one loser…

Winner: Paul Cook

Ipswich have already made a couple of impressive additions, with Wes Burns and Lee Evans arriving from Fleetwood and Wigan respectively.

The addition of Crooks would be another big statement of intent by the Tractor Boys, too, with the midfielder really standing out in the Championship last term.

Rotherham will hope to fight for promotion back to the Championship next season and are likely to be a promotion rival to Ipswich.

This would, therefore, make it even more impressive if Town managed to acquire his signature and lure him to Portman Road.

Every successful side needs goals from midfield, too, and Crooks has proven that he can contribute on that front.

Loser: Andre Dozzell

Dozzell’s future at Ipswich looks uncertain.

The midfielder, who only penned a new four-year deal at Portman Road in December, is believed to be one of many players who have been told that they are free to find new clubs.

Dozzell has been strongly linked with a move to Queens Park Rangers, but if a move fails to materialise, he looks set to be out of favour under Cook.

Crooks would be a ready-made replacement for him, and it seems the only way is out the exit door for the 22-year-old.