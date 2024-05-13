Highlights Conor Chaplin may benefit from Zian Flemming's arrival at Ipswich, offering more attacking options for the team.

Ali Al-Hamadi could face tough competition from Flemming, potentially limiting his playing time in the upcoming season.

Ipswich's move for Flemming reflects their ambition in strengthening the squad for their Premier League campaign after back-to-back promotions.

Ipswich Town are targeting a move for Millwall’s Zian Flemming this summer.

According to London News Online, the newly-promoted side are aiming to add the Dutchman to their ranks for life in the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna oversaw a remarkable campaign at Portman Road, as the Suffolk outfit clinched promotion to the top flight.

Ipswich have earned back-to-back promotions in the last two seasons, and will be competing in the first division for the first time since 2002.

They are now preparing for life in the top flight, with Flemming added to their shortlist of potential summer targets.

The Dutchman has spent two years at Millwall, helping them finish eighth and 16th in the Championship table in those two campaigns.

He has contributed 22 goals and eight assists across 89 appearances in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

Here we look at one potential winner and loser at Ipswich from the possible arrival of Flemming to the squad this summer…

Zian Flemming - Millwall league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 43 (40) 15 (3) 2023-24 46 (43) 7 (5)

Winner: Conor Chaplin

Conor Chaplin may see increased competition for playing time if Flemming is signed this summer.

However, his arrival could also be a positive for the 27-year old for a number of reasons.

It’s difficult to imagine Chaplin’s position in McKenna’s team will be under threat given how important he’s been to their double promotion, so Flemming probably won’t threaten his place in the starting lineup.

But he could provide another attacking outlet to combine with, which could help bring the best out of him in the Premier League.

Flemming is a very versatile player and can be used across Ipswich’s front four if signed, which makes him an appealing target.

That he can provide competition for Chaplin is a bonus, as the Tractor Boys won’t want to be too reliant on any one player in the squad.

But it is more likely that the playmaker will benefit from having another creative outlet in the team to work with, as it takes the burden off of him, and makes the team stronger as a whole.

Loser: Ali Al-Hamadi

Ali Al-Hamadi signed for Ipswich just last January, and played his part in the team’s promotion to the Premier League.

However, the arrival of Flemming could see him fall further down the pecking order of McKenna’s plans.

The forward made 14 appearances in the Championship last season, but just one start.

Kieffer Moore’s return to Bournemouth could open the door to earning greater playing time, but the arrival of Flemming could also be seen as a replacement for the Wales international.

It’s not quite clear what McKenna’s plans for the potential arrival of Flemming would be just yet, as the Dutchman is a very versatile forward, but he could easily use him as a number nine option.

If that is the case, then it will be difficult for Al-Hamadi to get into the team ahead of Flemming and George Hirst.

His four goals in the Championship were important to securing a top two spot, but the Iraq international hasn’t quite shown enough to suggest he should be receiving starting minutes in the Premier League at this stage of his career.