One winner and one loser at Ipswich Town as they register interest in signing midfielder

Ipswich Town have reportedly registered their interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass according to Football Insider.

Newly-appointed Ipswich boss Paul Cook has previously worked with Windass, with the pair at Wigan Athletic back in 2018.

The 27-year-old has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season for Sheffield Wednesday, and has chipped in with six goals and two assists this term.

But his performances have been unable to stop the Owls from struggling in the Championship this season. Darren Moore’s side are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and seven points adrift of safety, with the club’s supporters having every reason to fear relegation into the third-tier.

Ipswich could potentially be planning for life in the second-tier next term themselves, with the Tractor Boys currently sat seventh in the League One table, as they target promotion back into the Championship this term.

We take a look at one winner and one loser at Ipswich Town if they were to strike an agreement to sign Windass in the summer transfer window.

Winner: Paul Cook

The newly-appointed Ipswich Town boss would be the winner if they were to sign Windass in the summer transfer window.

Cook worked with Windass whilst they were at Wigan Athletic together, and clearly sees the 27-year-old as a player that can add something to his squad.

Any potential agreement could depend on which division both Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday are playing their football in next season though, as some might find it hard to believe that Windass would take the step down to League One.

Cook will be eager to add depth to his squad in the summer, and Windass would also add quality to his current options, as he’s already shown that he can score goals at a higher level than Ipswich are currently playing their football in.

Loser: Aaron Drinan

The Ipswich Town youngster has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season, as the Tractor Boys target promotion back into the Championship.

But only four of those appearances have been starts in this year’s league campaign, and if Windass was to sign for the club, then it could push Drinan further down the pecking order in Paul Cook’s plans.

Even with Troy Parrott set to leave the club and return to Spurs at the end of his loan spell this term, Drinan would surely be tempted by a loan move elsewhere if Windass was to arrive at Portman Road.