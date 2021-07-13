One winner and one loser at Ipswich Town as club seal agreement to sign 27-year-old

Ipswich Town have sealed the signing of striker Joe Pigott on a free transfer following his exit from AFC Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old netted 20 league goals during the 2020/21 campaign and added a further five assists in a season where The Dons narrowly escaped League One relegation.

Despite finishing ten places higher, Ipswich scored eight goals fewer than the south-west London club. The Tractor Boys finished the season with 46 goals with only Northampton and Bristol Rovers scoring fewer.

Subsequently, attacking reinforcements are ranking quite highly on Paul Cook’s priority list. The former Wigan Athletic manager was appointed in early March and is now using this summer to rebuild and reshape his squad ahead of a vital campaign for the Suffolk club.

Pigott may offer a partial solution to Ipswich’s goal-scoring problem, with his ability to score all types of goals putting him in good stead to be the ideal forward that Cook is looking for.

Here we look at one winner and one loser if Pigott signs for The Tractor Boys…

Winner – Wes Burns

Wes Burns earned a reputation at Fleetwood as being one of the most threatening full-backs in the division, and should a proven goalscorer be added to the ranks, then Burns may have an excellent season at right-back.

Burns, who was Cook’s first signing this summer, had to fend off interest from Coventry City to secure their man and left a Fleetwood side where he had become such a consistent performer.

Burns’ electric pace and brilliant crossing ability helped him develop such great partnerships with Ched Evans and Paddy Madden at Fleetwood. Should Pigott sign, then Burns is likely to find great success once more, and it could be a partnership that addresses the glaringly obvious goal-scoring issue at Portman Road.

One loser – James Norwood

Despite possessing a good goalscoring record last season with nine goals in 19 starts, it seems that James Norwood would be the one to miss out if Pigott was to sign.

Perhaps enough chances were not created, but the fact that only 46 goals were scored would have raised alarm bells and that is why Cook has already brought in a forward and is reportedly closing in on a second.

Norwood has proved himself at third-tier level, but Macauley Bonne joins with Championship experience, whilst Pigott scored 20 goals for a side who just about survived.

How well do you know Ipswich Town’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 How old is Ed Sheeran? 25 30 35 40