One winner and one loser at Hull City if West Ham or Brentford sign ace

Both West Ham United and Brentford are said to be keen on signing Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter, as per recent reports by TEAMtalk and The Athletic.

The promising 20-year-old has firmly established himself as a starter for the Tigers over the course of the past few seasons and as a result has seen himself being regularly linked with a move away from the MKM Stadium.

Brentford are said to have made a bid for the player during the summer transfer window just gone but are now wiling to wait until January to snare him away from the Sky Bet Championship club.

West Ham by contrast are also keeping an eye on the player’s development as they too eye a move for the Hull City attacker in the new year.

Lewis-Potter is currently under contract with the Tigers until the summer of 2023 and is valued at £12 million by the East Riding of Yorkshire side.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Hull City if West Ham or Brentford sign the winger…

Winner – Ryan Longman

The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee joined the Tigers this summer in search of regular first team football in the Championship and his cause would certainly be helped if his teammate did indeed move on.

Longman is an attacker who largely operates from the flanks, with the left hand side being his favoured position.

Lewis-Potter’s departure would arguably open the door for the youngster to become his replacement in that role, as Longman has been limited to just a handful of appearances so far.

Seeing his teammate leave could be a blessing in disguise for the former AFC Wimbledon man.

Loser – Callum Elder

The left back would surely be the main loser of Lewis-Potter departing the club because of the relationship that they have struck up on that side of the pitch.

Lewis-Potter is a player who likes to drive inside from the left onto his stronger foot, which in turn creates space for Elder to get forward on the overlap.

This has been a massive feature of Hull’s recent success under Grant McCann in League One and it would be a big loss if the 20-year-old moved on.

Elder would certainly feel the effects of losing his ever reliable teammate if Lewis-Potter chose to move on.