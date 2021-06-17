One winner and one loser at Hull City if club strike agreement for Derby County man

Hull City are really looking to make a big splash after securing their return to the Championship.

The Tigers secured promotion to the second tier after emerging as Champions of League One following a thoroughly impressive campaign under Grant McCann last term.

With that in mind the club are plotting a big summer move with Hull Live reporting that the McCann’s side are in talks over a move for Jack Marriott.

The Derby County forward is out of contract this summer and with no new deal yet agreed at Pride Park it seems that he’s likely to be moving on for free before July 1.

A move to Hull City will certainly have a big impact on the club and with that in mind here is one winner and one loser from the potential switch.

Winner – Mallik Wilks

A player who will only get better with the right company alongside him.

Wilks scored 19 goals and picked up eight assists last term as the club’s main attacking threat, but if Jack Marriott was to join it could pave the way for him to get even more goals and assists as part of a prolific double act.

The 22-year-old will be Hull City’s main man next term and so the addition of someone like the Derby County striker will only help him to kick on.

Loser – Josh Magennis

Someone who may find first team opportunities harder to come by.

Josh Magennis had a great season last term after getting 18 goals in 40 appearances, but with just 29 of them coming in the starting XI it shows that he is someone who could endure a mixed time next term.

If Jack Marriott joins then Magennis might find opportunities even harder to come by and so he may face a real battle to keep hold of his jersey.