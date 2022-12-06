One winner and one loser at Hull City if club seal January swoop for Crystal Palace man

Liam Rosenior has confirmed that he has an interest in working with Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei again after their time at Derby County.

Hull Live have reported that the Tigers are interested in a move for the youngster, someone Rosenior is well aware of after coaching him during their time at Pride Park.

Ebiowei was a breakthrough star last season in the Championship under Wayne Rooney and Rosenior’s coaching before the attacker earned himself a Premier League move to Selhurst Park in the summer.

As well as preparing for the return of the Championship, the Tigers will travel to Vicarage Road this Sunday to face Watford, looking to increase the gap to the bottom three. Rosenior also seems to be looking ahead to the January transfer window, as he has admitted that he will be keeping a close eye on Ebiowei in the coming weeks.

If Hull are genuine about their interest and are able to win the race for Ebiowei, then any potential deal could have a knock-on effect on the current players already at the KCOM Stadium.

Here, we have taken a look at one winner and one loser at Hull City if Ebiowei were to arrive at the KCOM this January…

One winner: Oscar Estupinan

If Hull and Rosenior are sincere in their interest, then adding a player like Ebiowei could be extremely beneficial to the KCOM’s existing players.

Oscar Estupinan could be one player who benefits from the arrival of the 19-year-old, as Estupinan is heavily relied on to be the Tigers’ goal scorer this season.

The Columbian has taken on the burden of being the main goal scorer for Hull this season with eight goals. However, after Estupinan, the Tigers’ goals dry up, with the next top scorer on three, and this will undoubtedly be a factor in Rosenior’s interest in a player like Ebiowei.

Ebiowei could be someone to come into the team and possibly form a partnership with Estupinan, as the 19-year-old can play anywhere across the front three. If Ebiowei was to join Hull, you would expect him to play regularly, and therefore, Rosenior will hope he and Estupinan can work together.

Loser: Tyler Smith

Tyler Smith joined the Tigers in the summer of 2021 but has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI.

The 24-year-old has found himself on the fringes for the majority of this season, and the appearances he has made have predominantly come from the bench.

The striker has only played six times at the time of writing, grabbing a single goal, and if Rosenior adds a player like Ebiowei, then you would expect Smith to see his game time get even more limited.

At this moment in time, Smith doesn’t seem to fit into Rosenior’s plans, and if Hull do bring the Crystal Palace forward in January, then Smith may have to assess his options, and a possible loan move away could be on the cards.