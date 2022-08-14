One winner and one loser at Hull City as Tigers edge closer to announcing arrival of 27-year-old

Hull City are moving closer to announcing the arrival of attacking midfielder Adama Traore, as per a report from Hull Live.

The Tigers, who are currently sitting top of the Championship pile, have enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign, with this latest report suggesting that they are not slowing down when it comes to recruitment.

The number of arrivals is set to hit double digits over the next couple of days, with an announcement for Traore seemingly near.

Reportedly agreeing a deal over a month ago, Traore suffered a hamstring injury before the club confirmed his arrival.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Hull, for when Traore signs and returns to full fitness…

One winner – Oscar Estupinan

Traore’s ability to carve out opportunities for his teammates will be welcomed by all, but Oscar Estupinan is likely to benefit the most.

Already firing in the Championship, Estupinan is someone who will be striving to be in and around the golden boot conversation, something that will be enhanced by the arrival of Traore.

Of course, Traore may have his own difficulties in cementing a starting XI role should the Tigers be fully firing around Christmas, however, having several creative options will never hurt a team.

One loser – Ozan Tufan

Ozan Tufan is another who has started the campaign excellently in Hull colours and has the required abilities to continue playing such an important role.

When Traore is back to full fitness, it is likely that the pair will battle it out for regular football at the MKM Stadium.

Of course, Tufan holds the advantage now, but if he is unable to maintain the level of performance he has shown thus far, that will create an opening for the 27-year-old come Christmas time.