One winner and one loser at Huddersfield Town if they strike agreement for Sheffield Wednesday man

A four game unbeaten run has eased the pressure significantly on Huddersfield as they prepare for the run-in, although Carlos Corberan will know that his team need results to guarantee safety.

Once that’s secured, attention will turn to the transfer window, where the Terriers will hope to be active.

And, one man who is on their radar, as exclusively revealed by Football League World, is Jordan Rhodes. The striker is out of contract with Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, and he seems set to leave Hillsborough, particularly if the Owls go down.

Here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser should the Scotland international seal a return to Huddersfield…

Winner: Jordan Rhodes

You’d have to say that the big winner from this would be Rhodes.

Firstly, because he hasn’t exactly done well with Wednesday over the years, so the chance to move to a Championship club, especially if the Owls are relegated, would represent a good move for the player.

Additionally, he would be joining up with a team that could get the best out of him. Corberan encourages an attacking style of play, with the Terriers creating chances but they lack a clinical goalscorer.

If Rhodes could rediscover his best form, that could serve him well, so he could be the poacher that Huddersfield need to start getting results on a consistent basis.

Loser: Fraizer Campbell

The ex-Manchester United is out of contract in the summer, and there are doubts as to whether he will be offered a new deal.

However, the fact that Huddersfield are considering Rhodes doesn’t bode well for Campbell, as Corberan has recently made two new attacking signings and he won’t want to have two strikers who are over 30 on their books.

Of course, Campbell still has time to rectify his situation, as a strong run between now and May could see him offered a new deal. But, the reality is that if a deal for Rhodes is pursued, it’s hard to see Campbell sticking around, and even if he does, his game time will be limited.