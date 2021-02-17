One winner and one loser at Huddersfield Town if agreement for midfielder is reached

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in a deal to sign former West Ham and Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Huddersfield. Looking into bringing in Ravel Morrison for a check on fitness etc. Ex Man U lad available and wants to play. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 17, 2021

Morrison most recently played his football for Dutch side ADO Den Haag, but had his contract mutually terminated back in early January after making five appearances for the club.

Huddersfield have struggled this season in the Championship under the management of Carlos Corberan, and are currently sat 19th in the second-tier standings.

The Terriers only have one win to their name from their last ten matches in the Championship, which sees them sit just five points above the relegation zone.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Huddersfield Town if they’re to reach an agreement to sign Morrison in the near future.

Winner: Carlos Corberan

Corberan is likely to be the winner if an agreement for Morrison is reached, as it gives the under-pressure Huddersfield Town boss an additional option from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

Huddersfield are in real danger of being relegated into League One this season, so Corberan would be hoping that Morrison can make an instant impact at the John Smith’s Stadium if he signed for the club.

If he can do just that, then Huddersfield are likely to find themselves playing their football in the Championship for another season, which will be a real boost for the club’s supporters, who will be nervously looking over their shoulders in the second-tier standings at this moment in time.

Loser: Alex Pritchard

Pritchard is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and if Morrison was to arrive, then it would surely mean that the former Norwich City midfielder is heading for the exit door in the summer.

The 27-year-old has made 82 appearances in total for the Terriers, but has struggled to make a notable impact when it comes to his contribution with goals and assists for the club.

Pritchard would be pushed further down the pecking order in Corberan’s plans if Morrison arrived, and so that makes him the loser if any potential agreement is reached in the coming weeks.