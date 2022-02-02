One winner and one loser at Huddersfield Town as Terriers strike free transfer deal

Huddersfield Town delighted supporters on Deadline Day with the signing of Carel Eiting following his release from Genk.

The 23-year-old impressed last season on loan in the Championship, scoring three goals and three assists.

Eiting’s first spell with Town was impacted by injury, though, leaving Carlos Corberan without the midfielder’s service for much of the second-half of the season.

Corberan now has the opportunity to throw Eiting back into the mix as early as tonight’s clash with Derby County in the Sky Bet Championship.

That would certainly give the John Smith’s Stadium a boost.

But what about those within the squad? Who are the winners and losers following Eiting’s return?

We take a look:

Winner: Josh Koroma

Corberan described Koroma’s first-half performance against Stoke City on Friday his ‘best 45 minutes of the season so far’, but it’s been a tough campaign on the whole for the forward.

The 23-year-old has managed three goals and two assists in 23 appearances in the Championship, with Huddersfield not benefitting from Koroma’s impact like they were during the first-half of last season.

2020/21 saw Koroma score eight times in total, six of which came before a hamstring injury in mid-December.

That spike in Koroma’s form coincided with Eiting’s best run in the side, with the pair linking up well with Harry Toffolo in the left channel.

Supporters have already outlined how Eiting’s return might well bring out the best in Koroma.

Loser: Scott High

High has made 20 appearances this season for Huddersfield, providing cover for Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien in the middle of the park.

The 20-year-old has been inconsistent, but he will be better for the experience of stepping into a Championship midfield to play as a No.6 and a No.8.

Unfortunately, though, Corberan sees Eiting as capable of covering both positions as well, which might push High down the pecking order.

There is a lot of football to play and injuries might bring High back into the picture, but Hogg and O’Brien are able to play an awful lot of football, whilst Eiting has arrived to play.

It might leave High scratching around for minutes from now until the end of the season.

