One winner and one loser at Fulham if club strikes transfer agreement with Man City

Manchester City are said to be interested in signing Fulham defender Antonee Robinson this summer, as per a recent report by the Daily Mirror.

The 23-year-old is said to have impressed Pep Guardiola last season as he was a regular starter for the Whites under Scott Parker and now it appears that City are lining up a move for the American international.

It is stated in the report that Fulham value the player at around the £10 million mark, with several other Premier League sides said to be in the mix for his signature.

City are looking to add further quality to their squad after winning the league last term and are said to view the left back as the ideal candidate to compete with the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

How well do you know Fulham’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 19 Margot Robbie first revealed she was a Fulham supporter during the filming of which of her movies? Focus The Big Short Terminal Wolf of Wall Street

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Fulham if the club agrees to sell Robinson to Man City…

Winner – Joe Bryan

The left back would be the clear and obvious winner of this deal being done, with Robinson’s form having restricted his game time last season.

Bryan was previously a regular under Parker during their promotion campaign which took them back to the top flight but has found himself playing second fiddle to the American in more recent times.

In fact the former Bristol City man only started seven league games last term, underlining his fall from grace.

If Robinson is sold, the 27-year-old will certainly be confident that he can regain his starting spot at Craven Cottage moving forwards.

Loser – Tosin Adarabioyo

The centre back would surely be the main loser of this agreement being struck as he has developed a strong relationship with Robinson on the left hand side of the Fulham backline.

Adarabioyo has excelled in the left centre back spot with his teammate providing great cover along the left hand channel when opposing attackers come forwards.

Both players have played regularly alongside each other and now have a great understanding of how to marshal that area of the field.

If Robinson were to leave, it would not only disrupt this relationship but also potentially push the centre back closer to the exit door, as he also has interest in his services from elsewhere.