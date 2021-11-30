One winner and one loser at Fulham if club strike reported £18m transfer agreement

Fulham are looking to strike a deal with Angers attacking midfielder Angelo Fulgini, as per a report from The Sun.

According to the report, Fulgini could cost the Cottagers around the £18 million mark, with the 25-year-old eager to make a move to England.

The Ivory Coast-born midfielder has shone for Ligue Un club Angers this season, with Fulgini chipping in with two goals and two assists, which included a strike against PSG, in 14 matches in France’s top-flight.

Fulham currently possess a plethora of attacking options in and around the talismanic figure of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser if Fulham do manage to strike a deal with Angers for the highly-rated number 10…

One winner – Aleksandar Mitrovic

Mitrovic has been excellent this season, netting 21 games in just 19 Championship outings thus far, but the service he is being provided with is vital to his success in front of goal.

The likes of Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson and Bobby Decordova-Reid, have played big roles in constantly supplying Mitrovic with chances, and with another creative outlet in Fulgini potentially joining the club, Mitrovic can be sure that opportunities will connote to arise.

Fulgini is a player that deserves to be operating at top-tier level, much like the majority of the Fulham squad, and will add an extra dimension to the Cottagers in the attacking third.

One loser – Bobby Decordova-Reid

Decordova-Reid is a phenomenal player at Championship level but could see fewer minutes on the pitch if Fulgini is to arrive in January.

He has already chipped in with two goals and five assists this season, but with Carvalho returning to full fitness, he has dropped to the bench for the past three games.

IF Carvalho is to stay at Craven Cottage, and Fulgini arrives in West London, then Decordova-Reid will drop even further down the pecking order.

The Jamaican international is too good to be sitting on the bench in the Championship.