One winner and one loser at Fulham if club finalise transfer deal for 29-year-old

Championship side Fulham are monitoring Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope ahead of a potential approach in the summer, according to last weekend’s report from The Sun.

The 29-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Sean Dyche’s men in recent years with a move to the second tier unlikely to tempt the England international.

However, Marco Silva’s side are on course to seal promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and are preparing to launch a move for the shot-stopper who is currently valued at £20m by officials at Turf Moor.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Fulham’s stadium that all Cottagers supporters should get correct

1 of 11 Since what year has Craven Cottage been the home of Fulham FC 1892 1896 1900 1904

That’s a sizeable fee for the Cottagers who already have two established keepers at their disposal – but after recruiting Alphonse Areola on a loan deal for their previous top-tier campaign last term – they look set to enter the market once again in a bid to strengthen this position.

The addition of Pope as a top-tier quality player can only be a good thing for the current promotion favourites who will be looking to secure their place in the Premier League for the long term – but not everyone at the club will benefit if the 29-year-old was to sign on the dotted line in the English capital.

With this in mind, we take a look at one winner and one loser from this potential deal.

Winner: Paulo Gazzaniga

This may seem like a strange selection considering his arrival is likely to push the Argentine down the pecking order – but it will at least give him more of a reason to push for a move away from Craven Cottage.

Making just 12 league appearances this term and not appearing for the Cottagers in the second tier since November, it looks as though his future would be better served elsewhere.

An injury to Marek Rodak could change his situation in the English capital, but he can’t rely on two goalkeepers in the Slovakian and Pope getting injured to win a starting spot and at 30, he has far too much to give to the game just to sit on the bench.

Pope’s arrival may allow the 30-year-old to move on to become a first-choice shot-stopper elsewhere, whether that’s in England or abroad, so being pushed down the pecking order in this way may end up being beneficial for his career.

Loser: Marek Rodak

Considering the second-tier side are likely to fork out an eight-figure fee for the services of the England international if they do manage to get this deal over the line, he is likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

This is likely to consign Rodak to a spot on the bench, a real blow for the 25-year-old considering he has been an established starter in the English capital for months now.

Arguably, he doesn’t deserve to lose his spot in the starting lineup but that almost seems inevitable if they get this deal over the line.

A World Cup spot isn’t exactly on the line with his national team Slovakia already being knocked out in the qualifying phase – but he will want to fully test himself in the top tier after only winning two league appearances last term.

Pope’s arrival probably wouldn’t give him that opportunity.