One winner and one loser at Fulham as club consider move for Tottenham man

Fulham are hoping to enjoy a really busy end to the summer transfer market.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Tottenham Hotspur were considering the West London club as a potential destination for Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The 23-year-old is an accomplished Championship-level performer having shone for Bournemouth last term where he made 26 appearances for the Cherries in a campaign that saw them fall short in their hopes of securing promotion.

Celtic are also said to be keen on the player, however it seems that Fulham are currently at the front of the queue.

Should Carter-Vickers move to Craven Cottage then it’s bound to have a big impact on Marco Silva’s squad. Here’s one winner and one loser from a potential deal.

Winner – Marco Silva

There’s no doubt that adding a quality defender to the group will be a big boost for the club’s head coach.

Fulham’s weakest area is in central defence and so the addition of Cameron Carter-Vickers, a player who is getting better every year, will be seen as a priority for Silva going into the final few weeks of the season.

The Whites looks like a real handful going forward but it’s clear that they’ll need to add more depth and quality at the back if they’re avoid making life difficult for themselves over the course of the campaign.

There’s also a need to bring someone like Carter-Vickers in purely to give the Portuguese boss some options.

With Tim Ream now 33 years of age and playing minimal amounts of football over the last 12 months there’s no doubt that the Tottenham man can be an effective option in rotation at the back to ensure that the American veteran stays fresh over the full campaign.

Loser – Alfie Mawson

The central defender looks like his days with Fulham could be numbered, particularly if this deal gets done.

Alfie Mawson arrived at Fulham as a really highly-rated defender after establishing himself as a really exciting talent during his time with Swansea City.

Unfortunately since then things seem to have stalled somewhat.

Mawson played 27 times as the Whites secured promotion in 2019-20 but has not featured for them since January 2020 after a combination of injury problems and a loan to Bristol City got in the way of his hopes at the club.

If Cameron Carter-Vickers joins the club then it could spell the end for the 27-year-old who might fancy moving on before the end of the month in order to kickstart his career.