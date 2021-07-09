One winner and one loser at Forest if they secure deal for 27-year-old

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Gent left-back Milad Mohammadi, according to journalist Nick Mashiter.

Mohammadi has been with the Belgian side since 2019, and made 41 appearances for them in the 2020/21 season, as they finished seventh in the Belgian top-flight.

Nottingham Forest finished 17th in the Championship table last season, in what was a frustrating league campaign for the City Ground faithful to witness.

A number of players have departed the club already this summer, and Hughton is clearly keen to add defensive reinforcements before the new league campaign gets underway.

The Reds are set to take on Coventry City in their first match of the new season, which takes place on Sunday 8th August at the Ricoh Arena.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Nottingham Forest if they secure a deal to sign Mohammadi this summer.

Winner: Chris Hughton

The Nottingham Forest boss would be the winner in this situation, as it would give him much-needed depth in defence ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Yuri Ribeiro left the club this summer when his contract reached a conclusion, and with The Athletic reporting that the Reds are open to Gaetan Bong’s departure, defensive reinforcements are certainly needed in the near future.

With Mohammadi’s experience, you would imagine that he’d be in serious contention for a regular starting spot in Chris Hughton’s plans moving forwards if he signed for the Championship side.

Loser: Tyler Blackett

The Nottingham Forest full-back would certainly be the loser from any potential agreement for Mohammadi this summer.

Blackett has found regular minutes hard to come by since signing for the club back in 2020 after a spell with Berkshire-based Reading.

He made 16 appearances in total last season for Chris Hughton’s side, and would likely be pushed down the pecking order in his plans if Mohammadi was to arrive at the City Ground.