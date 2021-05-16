One winner and one loser at Derby County if they secure agreement with Premier League defender

Derby County are reportedly weighing up a move for Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill according to The Athletic.

Cahill has been a regular for Roy Hodgson’s side in the Premier League in recent months, with the former Chelsea and Bolton Wanderers man making 17 appearances in all competitions.

But Cahill is out-of-contract with the Eagles at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it seems likely that he’ll be heading for the exit door at Selhurst Park.

Derby are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Cahill in the summer, with Wayne Rooney looking to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

It was a frustrating season for the Rams, as they only avoided relegation into League One on the final day of the season, after drawing 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Derby County if they were to secure an agreement to sign Cahill this summer.

Winner: Wayne Rooney

The Derby County boss would be the winner if they signed Cahill, as he’s a player that could add much-needed depth and experience to their team for the 2021/22 season.

Derby are set to move on Andre Wisdom in the summer, and therefore, Rooney is going to need other options ahead of pre-season, where they’ll be looking to put in some positive performances.

Rooney has quite a young squad available to him at this moment in time, and it could benefit from having some experienced players in there in the near future, as they could help aid the development of the younger players moving forwards.

Loser: Eiran Joe Cashin

The young Irishman would have been hoping that he could feature in the matchday squad on a more regular basis heading into next year’s campaign,

Cashin is yet to make his debut for the club’s first-team, but was an unused substitute in their final match of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.

He has featured heavily for the Derby Under-23s side in recent seasons, and will been quietly confident that he could force his way into the first-team in the coming months.

But if Cahill was to arrive ahead of the new league campaign, you would imagine that he would push the Derby youngster down the pecking order in Wayne Rooney’s plans.