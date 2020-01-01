One winner and one loser at Derby County if the Rams secure January transfer

If recent reports are to be believed, Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to join Derby County on loan for the second half of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Stoke City, where he made twelve appearances in the Championship, but he struggled for game time after Michael O’Neill took charge at the Bet365 Stadium.

According to The Guardian, Carter-Vickers is set to spend the second half of the campaign on loan at Derby, who endured an underwhelming first half of the season under Phillip Cocu.

The Rams have struggled for consistency this season and Cocu is keen to strengthen his defensive options in the transfer window, to give his side the best possible chance of getting their play-off push back on track.

Here are we take a look at ONE potential winner and ONE potential loser at Derby if the club sign Carter-Vickers…

Winner: Phillip Cocu

Derby have really struggled since losing Richard Keogh and their defensive problems were highlighted by an injury to Matt Clarke. If the Rams are to get their season back on track, there’s no doubt that Cocu needs to add to his defensive options.

Carter-Vickers may have produced some questionable performances for Stoke this season, but he’s still a good defender – he wouldn’t be at a top club like Spurs unless they thought he had potential.

He’s got a decent amount of experience in the Championship and is capable of playing at centre-back and right-back, so he’d be a very useful addition for Cocu in that sense.

He’d provide the Rams with more depth at the back and would also increase competition for places within the squad, which is very important.

Loser: Craig Forsyth

Craig Forsyth ensured a frustrating start to the season for Derby and wasn’t even included in the matchday squad until an injury to Clarke gave him a chance to prove himself.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a good run of games in the side at centre-back, but now that Clarke has returned from injury, it’s difficult to see him getting many opportunities in the team.

Despite his experience, it’s difficult to see Forsyth starting many games at centre-back ahead of Clarke or club captain Curtis Davies. If Derby were to sign another centre-back in Carter-Vickers, he would surely fall further down the pecking order.