One winner and one loser at Derby County if Rams strike deal to sign Championship player

Derby County are at the dawn of a new era at the club, with new ownership now installed.

But that doesn’t mean a lot of the old problems don’t still remain as a patched together squad must now compete in League One under Liam Rosenior.

Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and James Chester have all already been added to the squad following the takeover of the club.

But now reports are suggesting that James Collins will also be arriving at Pride Park before the season gets underway later this month.

Here we look at one winner and one loser at the Rams should they strike a deal with the forward…

Winner: David McGoldrick

McGoldrick is just in the door at Derby but it looks like a strike partner has been found.

The pair will likely combine together up front for the club as the first and second choice strikers in a two-man forward line.

Both also are talented enough to compete very well at a League One level, which could even make this the most lethal combination in the division.

The pair will also know each other well having trained and played together for Ireland in the past.

This could be a great partnership, with a lot of potential there for the two of them to combine well given their playstyles.

Loser: Colin Kazim-Richards

The 35-year old is now starting to wind down in his playing days anyway, but this is a clear signal that Kazim-Richards will not be a long-term option in the squad.

With everything still so bare right now, the forward is likely to still get some playing time this season.

But the addition of Collins and McGoldrick shows that the club is now looking to bring in a new strike partnership up front.

The Turkey international could still be of use to the team, and proved a good asset off the bench for Wayne Rooney’s side last season.

But it is doubtful that he will start very many games for the team given the arrival of Collins.