One winner and one loser at Derby County if Rams strike agreement with Rangers

Derby County are considering a summer loan move for Rangers striker Kemar Roofe, as per a report from Sunday Mirror [17 July, page 74].

Looking to strengthen following their relegation to League One, and after the departures of some key attacking personnel, the Rams are hoping to bring Roofe to Pride Park.

Exiting administration at the very start of this month, Derby will be ambitious about what the immediate future could look like following Clowes Development’s takeover of the club.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Derby if the Rams manage to secure the signing of Roofe this summer…

One winner – Conor Hourihane

Roofe is an intelligent forward who has a knack for scoring goals, someone who thrives off excellent service.

This will be a boost to Conor Hourihane who has the ability to carve out opportunities for fun in League One.

Both Roofe and Hourihane are players who should be playing a level above the third-tier, however, if the pair do feature in the same side in League One next year, then there is potential for the two of them to strike an excellent working relationship.

Possessing a wand of a left foot, Hourihane has the creative abilities to consistently unlock defences in the third-tier.

One loser – James Collins

Should Derby secure the signing of Roofe, then James Collins is one player who might see fewer minutes than he first anticipated as a result.

Netting 25 goals during his last season in League One, and subsequently winning the golden boot, Collins is someone who could have a big impact at Pride Park during the upcoming campaign.

A player who has displayed similar traits and abilities to Roofe, there is a possibility that Collins may be deemed as a back-up option to Roofe, especially when taking into account that David McGoldrick has also been added this summer.